As consumers seek out low carb and keto-friendly food, baked goods are vulnerable to being cut from consumers’ diets. To help bakers respond to this trend, Ardent Mills developed its Keto Certified Net Carb Flour Blend. This flour blend can replace conventional flour without compromising taste, texture or functionality.

“Interest in a low-carbohydrate lifestyle continues to grow as consumers seek solutions that match their personal health values and preferences,” said Ken Ruud, director of innovation, Ardent Mills. “And although this market is a great opportunity, it’s also a challenging environment for manufacturers. Our Net Carb Flour Blend provides bakers with uncompromised formulations for keto and low net carb applications.”

The Net Carb Flour Blend enables bakers to reduce the amount of net carbohydrates of their baked goods. Ardent Mills calculates net carbohydrates by subtracting dietary fiber and sugar alcohols from the total amount of carbohydrates in a formulation. The blend was keto-certified by the Paleo Foundation.

In addition to being low-carb, the flour blend is nut- and dairy-free, vegan and non-GMO. It also contains no added sugar.

