GUADALAJARA — Heat and Control, Inc., a manufacturer and food/non-food processing industry supplier based in San Francisco, has begun construction on a new facility in Mexico, between Guadalajara and Lake Chapala. The facility will be the largest of all Heat and Control properties.

Heat and Control began operations in Mexico in 1985. Their team in Guadalajara is in charge of growth in the food industry for Mexico and Latin American operations and the global market, especially in corn food products such as tortilla chip and taco processing technology.

"Guadalajara has a special place in my heart, and I am extremely proud of the team and what they have accomplished," said Andy Caridis, founder and chairman, Heat and Control. "The new facility and the research and development capability is of extreme importance to me. I am compelled to find ways of making things better, to create new ways of production that make it easy for companies of all levels and capacity to take advantage of what the food industry has to offer."

The total lot size of the new facility will be 728,554 square feet and will include a warehouse, manufacturing, R&D and demonstration center, and offices. These additions, along with an investment in new technologies that include the latest material automation machinery with fiber laser for cutting flat and tube material, water jet cutting equipment, deburring machines and an 80-foot powder coating processing booth, will be significant in expanding the company’s abilities to serve new and existing customers.

"With this new plant we will increase our productivity, which will allow us to have a greater competitive advantage," said Arturo Lorenzana, general manager, Heat and Control Mexico. "Cutting-edge machinery will help us automate and improve our manufacturing processes in order to continue leading the market."

The 36,812-square-foot demonstration center, which includes access to packaging and six process production lines including Masa Maker, taco and tostada, and other food equipment will allow increased opportunities for testing Heat and Control equipment to food companies from around the world.

"I thank the Guadalajara team for their ongoing dedication and hard work to make our Mexico and Latin American operations a success," said Tony Caridis, president, Heat and Control. "The new facility will benefit Heat and Control globally, provide additional support to our customers and further reinforce our commitment to serving the industry."