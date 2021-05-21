WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion, Inc. on May 18 released its “All Life” sustainability report highlighting progress and accomplishments toward its global sustainability goals, which include increasing the number of women at executive levels and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“We believe that operating sustainably is a shared responsibility that provides exciting opportunities to collaborate with our customers and all stakeholders to contribute to a more sustainable future,” said James P. Zallie, president and chief executive officer of Westchester-based Ingredion. “As we executed our strategy in 2020, ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) was sharply in focus as we established ambitious targets for plastic neutrality, greenhouse gas emissions, water conservation and sustainable agriculture, and we will continue to actively engage with stakeholders to further broaden our agenda.”
Some of the achievements included:
- Increased women representation at the executive level to 22.2% year-to-date in 2021 from 14.5% at the end of 2019.
- Achieved 95% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index as an employer of choice for LGBTQ+ employees in 2020. The goal is to achieve 100% by the end of 2022.
- Reduced carbon emissions/greenhouse gas emissions by 1.3% in 2020 to 3,998,666 tonnes.
- In 2020, 20.7% of the company’s purchased electricity from renewable sources, which was up from 20.5% in 2019. The goal is to reach 50% by the end of 2030.
- Sustainably sourced 95% of the company’s global waxy corn supply in 2020. The goal is to reach 100% by the end of 2022.
- Ingredion has programs to help eradicate childhood hunger in about 61% of the communities where the company makes products. The goal is to reach 100% by the end of 2025.