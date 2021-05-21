WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion, Inc. on May 18 released its “All Life” sustainability report highlighting progress and accomplishments toward its global sustainability goals, which include increasing the number of women at executive levels and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We believe that operating sustainably is a shared responsibility that provides exciting opportunities to collaborate with our customers and all stakeholders to contribute to a more sustainable future,” said James P. Zallie, president and chief executive officer of Westchester-based Ingredion. “As we executed our strategy in 2020, ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) was sharply in focus as we established ambitious targets for plastic neutrality, greenhouse gas emissions, water conservation and sustainable agriculture, and we will continue to actively engage with stakeholders to further broaden our agenda.”

Some of the achievements included: