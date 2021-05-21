COPPELL, TEXAS — Barcel USA, the snack division of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV located in the United States, is expanding its Takis brand into five new snack categories.

The five new brand extensions include: Takis Waves, a ridged potato chip; Takis Watz, a cheese snack; Takis POP!, a ready-to-eat popcorn; Takis Stix, a corn snack stick; and Takis Hot Nuts, a nut product.

All five products are available in the company’s Fuego variety.

“Takis is known for big, bold flavors, so we are thrilled to bring the intensity of our iconic rolled tortilla chip to entirely new snacking categories,” said Sandra Peregrina, marketing director of salty snacks for Barcel USA. “We know our consumers are looking for satisfying snacks that level up the moment, and Takis is the perfect snack to do that. Takis Waves, Takis Watz, Takis POP!, Takis Stix and Takis Hot Nuts will provide a full flavor experience not yet offered in these snacking categories, so we’re excited to bring the intensity to consumers.”

The products will be joined by a new look, including a new packaging design that features a bigger emphasis on the Takis logo and the brand’s signature intense purple color taking center stage across all products. Each bag also has a distinct color blocking window featuring a flavor tornado effect that showcases the ingredients that come together to create that flavor. The packaging also highlights the return of Takis Heat-O-Meter — an icon that help consumers understand how intense the product is.

The Takis brand has been available in the United States since 2001, primarily as a tortilla chip.