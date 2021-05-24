KANSAS CITY — Snacks are still surging in new product development.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s Quaker Oats division is debuting two new Cap’n Crunch snacks: Cap’n Crunch Treats and Cap’n Crunch’s Churro Bites.

Cap’n Crunch Treats feature Cap’n Crunch cereal mixed with crisped rice and drizzled with a sweet coating. The treats come in Crunch Berries and Peanut Butter Crunch flavors.

Cap’n Crunch’s Churro Bites are bite-size chocolate churros packaged in snack packs.

Utz Brands, Inc. is introducing Utz Twisterz Seasoned Mini Pretzels. The snacks are available in Zesty Cheddar and Tangy Mustard flavors.

McCormick & Co.’s French’s brand is bringing a traditional Thanksgiving dish to the snack aisle with its new French’s Green Bean Casserole Snack Mix. Made with French’s fried onions, vacuum-fried green beans and mushrooms seasoned like the holiday staple, the snack mix is available for a limited time.

HighKey is venturing into savory snacks with its new Almond Flour Crackers, available in sea salt and cheddar flavors. Made with a blend of almond flour and lupin bean flour, the crackers contain 130 calories, 6 grams of plant-based protein, 5 grams of fiber and 1 to 2 grams of net carbs per serving. The snacks are gluten-free, grain-free and keto-friendly.

“Consumers are always looking for alternatives to sugar- and carb-laden snacks,” said Joe Ens, co-chief executive officer of HighKey. “HighKey has mastered the traditional sweets, so it was the perfect time to take on a salty option. A lot of salty snacks are made with carbs that lack fiber and nutrients and have a high glycemic index. These carbs create the same blood sugar level spikes that you get from eating sweet, sugary snacks. As a brand, our mission is to eliminate sugar from the American diet. Our low-carb version of crackers is a holistic extension of that.”

