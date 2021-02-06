Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The state of the snacking category is strong. That’s the analysis from Sally Lyons-Wyatt, executive vice president and practice leader at IRI, in this two-part episode of Since Sliced Bread exploring how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impacted snacking.

In this first episode, Ms. Lyons-Wyatt gives an overview of the snack universe, dives into e-commerce and how the different generations engaged snacks last year. While many snacking categories saw impressive growth in 2020, some segments saw declines, and Ms. Lyons-Wyatt explains why. She also explores how e-commerce will fit into shopping behaviors once people become mobile again.

“I think that there will be the role of online and the role that in-store plays, and that will be critical for the industry to figure out what that is,” she said. “What do you want to have in store? What’s going to engage the consumer to walk in versus what are you going to have online? Do you want to have the same assortment online as you do in store? I would say the answer is no.”

Erin Lifeso, operating partner, marketing, Factory LLC, Bethlehem, Pa., and Bill Blubaugh, senior vice president, marketing and communications, and Mark Schreiber, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Utz Quality Foods, Hanover, Pa., also shared how trends played out for their products and how their companies pivoted to online sales.

Listen to this episode to hear more on how the future of consumer snacking habits are changing.

