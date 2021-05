Belcolade Selection Amber Cacao-Trace from Puratos USA is the latest addition to the company’s Belgian chocolate portfolio. The Amber chocolate is a bright, warm color with flavor notes of salted caramel and milk. The product is made from sustainably grown cocoa beans and contains no artificial flavors. The chocolate can be used for enrobing, molding, panning and in a wide range of applications including fillings, mousses and ganaches.

