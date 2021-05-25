EAGLE, IDAHO — Bernadette Madarieta, vice president and controller at Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 6. She succeeds Robert McNutt, who will retire from the company in August.

Mr. McNutt has served as Lamb Weston’s CFO since 2017.

“I want to thank Rob for his leadership and his many contributions to Lamb Weston as we have developed into a strong independent company,” said Tom Werner, president and chief executive officer. “He has played an important role in helping the company navigate the challenges of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic while building a strong finance team with deep expertise.”

Ms. Madarieta has served as Lamb Weston’s vice president, controller and principal accounting officer since November 2016, when the company spun off from Conagra Brands, Inc. She has more than 20 years of experience leading finance teams for publicly traded companies. Prior to joining Lamb Weston, she was vice president and controller at Packaging Corp. of America, a containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer. She also was vice president and controller at Boise Inc., a packaging and paper products manufacturer.

“It gives me great confidence to know that Bernadette is stepping into this role,” Mr. Werner said. “Not only does she have a deep understanding of the Lamb Weston business; she is also highly respected by her colleagues across the organization. I look forward to working closely with Bernadette in her new role to drive value for all of our stakeholders.”