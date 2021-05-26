CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund to support Black and Brown students. As part of the partnerships, Conagra will donate $125,000 for scholarships and its employees also will actively engage with scholarship recipients to provide professional development opportunities that strengthen career prospects for students’ post-college, including resume building assistance, job interview preparation, and additional workplace readiness experiences.

“Conagra is committed to advocating for Black and Brown students in their educational pursuits,” said Henry Jones, senior director of diversity and inclusion at Conagra. “A significant barrier to higher education remains its cost. Our partnerships with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Hispanic Scholarship Fund will help overcome that barrier to ensure equity and education go hand-in-hand. By providing diverse students with not only the financial resources, but also with skills and experiences to succeed in their chosen career, we will play a role cultivating our next generation of leaders.”