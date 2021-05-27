LENEXA, KAN. – Corbion has launched two new systems that lessen the importance of gluten as a factor shaping the product consistency that bakers achieve with their current dough improvers.

Pristine 100 G, a drop-in system, may be added on top of bakers’ existing dough conditioning systems to reduce or eliminate supplementation with vital wheat gluten without compromising gas retention during proofing, volume and oven spring. Pristine 100 G also helps bakers eliminate frequent adjustments to mix time and absorption.

“Bakers build their brands on delivering consistent, predictable product quality,” said Kathy Sargent, director of global market strategy at Corbion. “With wheat protein content varying so much by crop year, they’ve been forced to put up with the added cost and inconvenience of supplementing with vital wheat gluten in order to achieve consistency. We developed Pristine 100 G so they don’t have to do that anymore.”

Pristine 2200, a dough conditioning system replacement, optimizes dough quality and performance, even when wheat protein content is substandard or when gluten reduction is a goal.

“We want bakers to be able to choose the solution that best fits the needs of their business,” Ms. Sargent said. “Offering these new solutions means our customers now have effective alternatives in response to gluten challenges, whether they choose to keep their current dough conditioning system or replace it altogether.”