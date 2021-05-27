DILLON, MONT. — Great Harvest Bakery Cafe is expanding, unveiling plans to open three locations this summer with additional locations slated for future development.

The stores scheduled to open this summer are based in Woodbury, NY; Tyler, Texas; and Wasilla, Alaska. The Woodbury store will mark the company’s first NYC Metro location, with experienced entrepreneur Nimesh Patel as the local owner and operator.

Additional cities with Great Harvest locations in development include Summerlin, Nev.; Boulder, Colo.; American Fork, Utah; Peoria, Ill.; Elkins, W.Va.; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In 2020, Great Harvest opened five new locations and accepted 18 signed franchise agreements, which will produce a mix of single-unit and multi-unit hub-and-spoke models, over the next few years.

“We have a bakery-cafe menu designed to meet the needs of the consumers’ ever-growing desire for fresh-made, quality to-go products and convenient ‘comfort food’ options,” said Eric Keshin, president and chief marketing officer. “Our affordable square footage options paired with the rising advantage of readily available restaurant space, gives franchise candidates a uniquely timed investment opportunity to get ahead of.”