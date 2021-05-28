The applications for the Axis Automation LD Depositor include depositing batter in muffin pans, cookies on trays and layers of cream on cakes. Oversized, servo-driven feed rollers and lobed metering pumps produce volumetric portioning accuracies of ±2%. It can be combined with a servo-driven, wire-cut attachment, twisting nozzles, guillotines, press rollers or decorating rollers to suit product needs. This depositor can be integrated into any production line or used as a standalone system.

