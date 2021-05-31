THOMASVILLE, GA. — The board of directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share, an increase of 5% from 20¢ during the same quarter a year ago. The dividend is payable on June 24 to shareholders of record as of June 10. The action increases the annualized dividend rate to 84¢ per share from 80¢ per share at this time last year.

“The board is confident that the company’s leading brands will drive growth in-line with our long-term financial targets,” said A. Ryals McMullian, president and chief executive officer. “That expected growth and our strong cash flow enables the company to invest strategically and enhance our business while also continuing our long history of rewarding shareholders with a growing dividend.”

Shares of Flowers Foods closed at $24 per share on May 27, down from $24.15 on May 26 and compared with the 52-week high of $25.18 set back on Aug. 19, 2020.