CBF Bakery Systems offers depanning systems with pick and place, flip over and inline depanning. The company’s Cantilever Depanner can be used for applications such as breads, croissants and pizza and customized with servo controls for easy and repeatable operator controls and set up. The depanner head design, together with the right vacuum cup selection, allows for picking up various types of products with different shapes, weights and toppings.

