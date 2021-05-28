HANOVER, PA. — Utz Brands, Inc. and Ferrara, a subsidiary of the Ferrero Group, are partnering on new snack food variety packs that will debut in January 2022.

The variety packs will include a range of indulgent sweet and salty snack foods, such as cookies, pretzels, cheeseballs and popcorn, and will range in price from $4.99 to $12.99.

“We are excited to partner with Ferrara on a range of new Sweet & Salty Mix variety packs,” said Dylan Lissette, chief executive officer of Utz Brands. “Through the snack variety packs we mutually create, we’ll place tens of millions of Utz brand packages into the hands of consumers across the United States, further accelerating the geographic expansion of Utz Brands. When consumers try our snacks, they repeat purchase at high rates, and we look forward to the exposure and incremental brand trial this will bring to Utz. Aligning Ferrara, Keebler, Mother’s and Utz is a winning combination, and there’s more in store for this creative and powerful partnership.”

Utz Brands manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through brands such as Utz, On The Border Chips & Dips, Golden Flake, Zapp’s, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!

Natalie Hagstrom, general manager of cookies at Ferrara, said the partnership will help it break into the sweet and salty category while leveraging the Keebler and Mother’s cookies brands.

“With our respective diverse portfolios of products, both brands are poised to fuel future innovations in the space,” Ms. Hagstrom said.

The Ferrero Group acquired Kellogg Co.’s selected cookie, pie crust and ice cream cone businesses in a transaction valued at $1.3 billion in 2019. The portfolio includes Keebler, Famous Amos, Mother’s and Murray cookies and Little Brownie Bakers, supplier of Girl Scouts cookies.