LOUISVILLE, KY. – Elaine Gravatte, currently president and chief operating officer for DDW, will transition to president and chief executive officer. She will succeed Ted Nixon, DDW’s CEO for the past 29 years. He will continue to serve as chairman of the board and mentor Ms. Gravatte in her new leadership role.

Ms. Gravatte joined Louisville-based DDW 21 years ago as chief people officer. Since then she has held various roles, including president of North America and senior vice president of operations. She was named president and COO in 2015. Ms. Gravatte is a graduate of the Wharton School’s Global CEO Program. She received a master’s degree in human resource development from Vanderbilt University and a bachelor’s degree in communication and psychology from the University of Kentucky.

“DDW, The Color House is in great hands,” Mr. Nixon said. “I’m thrilled to have worked alongside this wonderful executive and associate for the past 21 years and to continue our journey together.”

DDW, a global colors company, has 11 locations on 5 continents.

“I am excited and honored to lead our wonderful associates around the world as we live our purpose of ‘Working Together to Serve Customers While Building Community,’ and I look forward to building on the legacy of Ted’s incredible 29 years as CEO,” Ms. Gravatte said.