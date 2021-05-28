SAN FRANCISCO – Students at two universities now may call on cereal-dispensing robots for their customized cereal creations thanks to a joint pilot program from Kellogg’s Away from Home, a division of the Kellogg Co., and Chowbotics by DoorDash, the maker of a robot named Sally and a recent acquisition of DoorDash.

The Kellogg’s Bowl Bot, the other robot, works alongside campus foodservice providers at Florida State University and the University of Wisconsin – Madison to expand dining options to new times and places through robotics. The Bowl Bot uses proprietary technology from Chowbotics to offer hundreds of custom meal and snack options from any combination of up to 22 ingredients. Users may customize bowls by choosing among any combination of Kellogg’s cereal, a variety of milk options or Greek yogurt, and toppings such as fruit, nuts and seed. Students place their order through a touchscreen interface or use Chowbotics’ mobile app for contactless ordering. Prices range from $2.99 to $6.50.

“At Kellogg, we are deeply committed to offering innovative solutions for our operator partners, helping them not only with menu items but also the full customer experience,” said Zach Ramos, general manager and vice president of foodservice at Kellogg’s Away from Home. “We are excited to partner with Chowbotics to deliver some of students’ favorite cereal brands in a new way while meeting the low touch experience needs of this moment.”

The Chowbotics robotics technology protects ingredients in a sealed container kept under constant, monitored refrigeration.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Kellogg’s Away from Home and these universities to expand their dining offerings and reach students with an exciting, innovative experience,” said Penn Daniel, general manager of Chowbotics by DoorDash. “The Kellogg’s Bowl Bot provides students a convenient, quick way to customize the Kellogg’s cereals they know and love for a fresh meal or snack anytime.”

Besides customized creations, students also may choose from pre-programmed options on a menu collaborated on by Kellogg and Chowbotics: