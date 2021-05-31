MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is taking several of its popular Big G ready-to-eat cereals to the oatmeal category with the launch of Big G Instant Oatmeals.

The Big G Instant Oatmeals will be available beginning in June in the following flavors: Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix and Cocoa Puffs.

Each oatmeal comes with a special topping: The Lucky Charms vanilla-flavored oatmeal will include marshmallows; the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon oatmeal will include a cinnadust topping; the Trix fruit-flavored oatmeal will come with a colorful crunchy topping; and the Cocoa Puffs chocolate-flavored oatmeal will include a chocolate-flavored crunchy topping.

The suggested retail price of the oatmeal is $2.48 for a six-pack box.