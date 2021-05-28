PLANO, TX. — Middleby Bakery has added Clent Hollin to its team as sales account manager. In this role, Mr. Hollin will focus on special organic growth categories for Auto-Bake and other Middleby Bakery brands.

Mr. Hollin brings more than 20 years of experience in the baking and food industries to Middleby Bakery. He has broad factory experiences across many bakery categories that will benefit customers during the project development phase.

Prior to joining Middleby Bakery, Mr. Hollin worked as project manager for AMF Bakery Systems, Richmond, Va.. He spent more than 3 years as assistant chief engineer at Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., 2 years as chief engineer and maintenance manager at Hostess Brands, Lenexa, Kan., and more than 2 years as director of engineering at Tennessee Bun Company, LLC, Dickson, Tenn.

“He approaches challenges with humility, kindness, persistence, and partnership,” said Scott McCally, president, Auto-Bake Serpentine. “His organization and tenacity for distilling vast amounts of information down to a winning solution for both the customer and the company is remarkable.”