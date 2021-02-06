CHICAGO — Following years of consumer requests, Kellogg subsidiary RXBAR is introducing its first-ever plant-based offering. RXBAR Plant has 10 grams of protein and replaces the brand’s signature egg white protein with pea and almond protein. Flavors include peanut butter and chocolate chip.

Featuring a soft, chewy texture, the bars are formulated with dates, nuts and gluten-free oats and contain no added sugar. The brand boasts the shortest list of ingredients among its competitive set.

“Fans have been asking for a plant-based RXBAR for quite some time,” said Jenny Lindquist, director of experience planning for RXBAR. “Today, we answered that call with a plant-based protein bar that delivers on both quality and taste, both essential to us in the development of RXBAR Plant. That’s why it has been nearly two years in the making, to make sure we did it right.”

Founded in 2012, RXBAR offers an assortment of protein bars, nut butters and oatmeal made with simple ingredients, including egg whites, dates and nuts. Products were initially designed for the CrossFit fitness community, which seeks to avoid dairy, grains, soy and refined sugar, but quickly gained a broader following among mainstream consumers, drawn to the brand’s minimalist packaging and “no BS” positioning. Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co. acquired the business for $600 million in 2017.

RXBAR Plant is available nationwide at RXBAR.com and will debut on shelves at Target, Kroger and additional retailers in the coming months.