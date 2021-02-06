TEL AVIV, ISRAEL — ICL Group Ltd. has launched ICL Planet Startup Hub, a platform designed to help food technological startups and agriculture technological startups. The hub will provide a network of support, including investments and mentorship. The hub seeks to advance and nurture technology companies making a positive and sustainable environmental impact.

The startup hub will work in two core areas. The first will focus on areas related to crop nutrition such as organic fertilizers, nutrient-use efficiency, bio-stimulants, micronutrients and nitrogen fixation. The second will focus on food technological startups active in the areas of alternative proteins, natural ingredients, plant-based functional ingredients and white biotechnology, which involves implementing biotechnology in industrial areas.

ICL named Hadar Sutovsky as vice president of external innovation and general manager of ICL Planet. She has worked for the Aquagro Fund, the Global Unilever Open Innovation Hub and Frutarom Ltd.

“Startups that join us benefit from our corporation’s accrued wisdom and advanced infrastructure, and to attain a fast-track route to commercialization,” Ms. Sutovsky said.