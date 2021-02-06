ABBOTSFORD, BC. — Silver Hills, a producer of plant-based, non-GMO products, including bread, oats, granolas and cereals, has launched The Oven Door (www.theovendoor.co), a new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform. The online grocery shopping platform will offer select products from Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, Little Northern Bakehouse, One Degree Organic Foods and the recently launched Carbonaut.

Silver Hills said The Oven Door fills a need for online grocery shopping that has exploded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Citing data from 1010 Data’s State of Grocery Report, Silver Hills said online grocery shopping increased 133% between 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile, Mintel has predicted that online grocery will reach $137.6 billion in total US online sales by 2025, Silver Hills said.

“The Oven Door will meet consumers where they are, delivering the nutritious bread, cereal, granola and other pantry staples they love from our suite of brands,” said Danny Houghton, chief customer officer at Silver Hills. “The new platform will also help us expand our reach and bring our products, from sprouted to gluten-free to keto-friendly, within reach for more consumers across the United States and eventually Canada.”

The Oven Door currently ships to all residential and commercial addresses in the contiguous United States, with plans to offer delivery throughout Canada soon.