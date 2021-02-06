At Bartek, we apply lessons from our decades of experience with acidulant applications in the food and beverage industries to address today’s challenges in the bakery industry. Uphold™ Bread Preservation Technology and Uphold™ Clean represent Bartek’s commitment to innovate solutions that create value for and address the needs of commercial bread formulators and manufacturers. Read our newest white paper to learn how Uphold™ can help you meet the rising demand for baked goods and surmount the challenge of "best before" dates.
11
May
2021
Register