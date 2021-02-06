TORONTO — Weston Foods, a division of George Weston Ltd., has announced several key appointments to its sales leadership team.

Guy Burton has been named vice president of foodservice. In his new role, Mr. Burton and the foodservice sales team will serve customers across North America. Mr. Burton has been with Weston Foods for nine years, holding increasingly senior sales positions across the company’s retail and field sales and operations businesses. He also has worked as a key account manager and new business manager for PepsiCo Canada and as an independent distributor for Weston Bakeries for nearly four years.

Denis Michaud has been named vice president of retail Canada sales. Mr. Michaud has been with Weston for more than five years, most recently as vice president of sales for large national grocery. Earlier he was vice president of national accounts at Weston Bakeries. Prior to Weston he spent more than 12 years at McCain Foods in a variety of roles, including director of sales, director of sales strategy and planning, and customer development manager.

“With these changes we will be able to place greater focus on supporting and growing with our customers,” said Anthony Booth, chief customer officer of Weston Foods.