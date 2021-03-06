MANHATTAN, KAN. — Elisa Karkle, PhD, has been named assistant professor of bakery science and management in the Grain Science and Industry Department at Kansas State University.

In her new role, Dr. Karkle will teach undergraduate courses such as Baking Science II and Bakery Plant Layout, and she will be responsible for the development of new courses. In addition to her classroom responsibilities, she will focus on recruiting new students to KSU’s bakery science programs and growing participation in the Bakery Science Club.

Dr. Karkle has worked with KSU for several years on projects for the International Grains Program and has served as an instructor for AIB International. She received a bachelor’s degree in human nutrition, a master’s degree in food science and a doctorate in grain science, all from KSU.

After graduation, Dr. Karkle focused on improving the delivery of school-based nutrition and nutrition curriculum in Brazilian grade schools. Currently she supports the bakery ingredient industry through development of ingredients to improve the shelf life and nutritional impact of sourdough bread.

“Students ask questions all the time about the industry and professors with successful industry careers like Elisa are in a unique position to provide meaningful answers,” said Gordon Smith, department head of grain science. “I am looking forward to having her make immediate and significant impact on the program.”

Dr. Karkle said she is excited to get students involved with undergraduate and graduate research projects and that she looks forward to optimizing lab space for bakery product research and development.

“I’m excited about serving the next generation of baking professionals and establishing research collaborations with industry,” she said. “The Department of Grain Science is a great place to make a meaningful impact.”