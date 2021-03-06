Clextral’s Evolum+ range of twin screw extruders give processors new levels of throughput, flexibility and control, while ensuring product quality and process stability. The extruders deliver up to 40% higher volume production than previous models and offer increased volumetric capacity while optimizing the volume/energy ratio. The Evolum+ range has been designed for more hygienic processing and food safety with full stainless steel or stainless/painted steel construction, depending on the application.

