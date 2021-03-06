LENEXA, KAN. — Amit Sharma has been named vice president of investor relations at Hostess Brands, Inc. He will report to Brian Purcell, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Mr. Sharma joins Hostess from Rabobank, where he has been executive director of food and foodservice since April 2020. Previously, he was a director in sell-side research at BMO Capital Markets, covering food and beverage companies for nearly 14 years.

“We are excited to welcome Amit to the Hostess team as we continue to build our investor relations capabilities internally,” said Andrew P. Callahan, president and chief executive officer of Hostess Brands. “As a sell-side analyst for more than 15 years covering the food and beverage sector, Amit brings a deep knowledge of the space and a fresh perspective to the company that will enhance our communications with the investment community and create long-term value for our shareholder base.”

Mr. Sharma is Hostess’ second hire in the last month. In early May, Dan O’Leary joined the company in the newly created role of chief growth officer.