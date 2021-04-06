INDIANAPOLIS— Brent Campbell has been named sales director at Epogee LLC, the maker of EPG, a fat reduction ingredient.

He brings more than 20 years of sales experience as well as expertise in palm oil sustainability, sourcing and supply chain initiatives to his new role. Mr. Campbell most recently was key account director for Tate & Lyle’s food and beverage solutions division. Before that, he was a national account manager at AAK and director of sales and service at Golden Brands, LLC. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Charter Oak State College.

“Brent possesses a high degree of technical acumen and is a proven, successful hunter of new business,” said Tom Burrows, chief executive officer of Epogee. “His strong background in customer collaboration and expertise in solutions selling makes him a perfect fit for our team.”

Epogee’s alternative fat has been shown to reduce calories by up to 45% in products without compromising taste, texture and functionality, according to the Indianapolis-based company.