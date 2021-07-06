SINGAPORE – Cargill, Minneapolis, is building a $200 million palm oil refinery in Lampung, Indonesia, to accelerate its efforts in developing a sustainable palm supply chain and providing verified deforestation-free products. Cargill expects construction to be completed late in 2022. The palm oil will be produced according to Cargill’s policy on sustainable palm oil. Cargill guarantees traceability to plantation.

“This project is a key step for Cargill to increase the availability of sustainably sourced and produced edible oil ingredients for our customers, helping Cargill to fulfil its purpose to nourish the world safely, responsibility and sustainably,” said Robert Aspell, president of Cargill Asia Pacific. “In addition, this fully integrated supply chain offers our customers assurance that stringent production requirements and the highest product quality are achieved.”