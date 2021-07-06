TRALEE, IRELAND – Kerry has opened a new taste facility in Irapuato, Mexico, that will serve mainly Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and the Andean region. The site expands Kerry’s offerings across food and beverage categories such as baked foods, refreshing and alcoholic beverages, snacks, meat, and dairy.

“COVID-19 has impacted consumer behavior and taste preferences across Latin America, and companies need to be in a position to understand and respond to these evolving dynamics,” said Marcelo Marques, president and chief executive officer of Kerry Latin America. “This new taste facility allows us to deliver on consumer demands across the region, and we look forward to working with customers to bring innovative taste solutions to satisfy consumer needs and create a world of sustainable nutrition.”