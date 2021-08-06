LENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands, Inc. is bringing “form and function” to the breakfast category with the launch of three new products: Muff’n Stix, Pecan Spins and Baby Bundts.

“While morning is the fastest growing snack time of day, for many consumers it is also the most hectic, which is why we worked so hard in our Innovation Lab to develop portable, snackable, conveniently-packaged items, giving new twists to familiar classics,” said Adam Lisook, director of brand marketing, Hostess Brands. “The ease and convenience of these products make them a perfect snack to eat on your morning commute or grab to take to work as a snack for later.”

Hostess Muff’n Stix are a new product in a hand-held format in two flavors: blueberry and chocolate chip. The new breakfast snack comes three Stix per package.

Hostess Pecan Spins, meanwhile, feature a sweet cinnamon roll topped with crunchy pecans. The Pecan Spins come in 3-oz single-serve pouches and in 6-count club packages.

New Hostess Baby Bundts are available this month in two flavors: Cinnamon Swirl and Lemon Drizzle. Baby Bundts are available in 10-oz boxes containing 8 individually wrapped snacks.

“Our breakfast lineup is already packed with iconic fan favorites like Donettes and Honey Buns, and these new products will give consumers another reason to consider snacking on their favorite breakfast foods all day long,” Mr. Lisook said.