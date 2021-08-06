SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND — Martin Huber has been named chief financial officer at Aryzta AG, effective Aug. 1. He will succeed Jonathan Solesbury, who has been interim CFO since November 2020.

Mr. Huber has been with Nestle for 20 years, most recently as CFO of Nespresso. Earlier, he was senior vice president and head of group control at Nestle SA. He also has worked as CFO of Nestle Brazil, Nestle Mexico and of the Bolivarian region. Prior to Nestle, he was an investment manager for Knorr Capital Partner.

“I am very pleased with the appointment of Martin Huber as our new group CFO,” said Urs Jordi, chairman and interim chief executive officer at Aryzta. “This is the continuation of establishing a new experienced management team to continue the rebuilding of the group into a successful, international and multi-local bakery business.”