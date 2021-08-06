YAKIMA, WASH. — Maggie Brown has joined Kwik Lok Corp. in the newly created position of director of global supply chain. In her new role, Ms. Brown will oversee strategic supply chain management with a focus on ethical procurement and sustainability. She will report to Jeff Scott, chief operating officer, at Kwik Lok’s headquarters.

Ms. Brown has more than 20 years of experience working in procurement and supply chain management, most recently as purchasing and inventory director at Alaffia a clean, green and fair-trade skin and haircare company located in Olympia, Wash. Prior to her time at Alaffia, she held purchasing and supply chain positions at MicroSeismic in Houston, where she focused on large asset acquisition and facility design and set up, GTSI Corp. in Herndon, Va., where she managed civilian operations and analysis for the largest government information technology contract holder in the United States and Pacific Salon Systems in Olympia, Wash.

She is a Six Sigma Black Belt and is certified in manufacturing leadership by Washington State University.

“By leveraging our global assets and elevating our supply management role to oversee all procurement operations, Kwik Lok will be in a better position to serve our customers and assure that our procurement strategies reflect the values of our organization,” Mr. Scott said. “We are excited to have Maggie join our team in this role. Her experience in procurement, process improvement, and building functional teams will help us build a center of excellence at Kwik Lok.”