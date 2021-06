Ingredion’s new ULTRA-TEX 1311 modified potato starch can be used in a wide range of applications to create indulgent textures while improving stability. It can also help replace oil without compromising sensory characteristics. The starch is well-suited to plant-based, reduced fat, better-for-you and keto-friendly products. The starch is easy to use and has a high process tolerance and viscosity, water-holding capacity and shelf-life stability.

