WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the baking industry absorbs the changes that came with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the industry’s leading organizations have assembled an educational event as a part of the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE).

The American Bakers Association (ABA), BEMA and the Retail Bakers of America (RBA) have come together for IBIEducate 2021, a joint educational conference to be held in person Oct. 26-28 in Kansas City, Mo.

“Collaboration within the baking industry is more important than ever,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer, ABA. “IBIEducate 2021 promises to bring industry production employees a wide swathe of actionable information and takeaways in a very concise, one-stop-shop educational conference.”

Through the association partnerships, IBIEducate 2021 will meet the needs of the many arms of the collective baking industry: retail bakers, wholesale production, R&D, engineering, management professionals and suppliers. The organizers said attendees can expect immersive sessions that will provide real-world solutions based on the latest intelligence and best practices that they can implement in their facilities.

Educational topics will include workforce, retail, production, sanitary design, hands-on training, certification courses, IncuBAKER, technology and ingredients, Insights Discovery, and facility tours.

“IBIEducate will not only meet the educational needs of our members and the baking industry, but it will also provide another unique atmosphere for networking and business to take place, said Kerwin Brown, president and CEO of BEMA. “Impressive things happen when the associations partner for the greater good.”

This new event expands on the education program of IBIE, the triennial Baking Expo, scheduled for Sept. 17-21, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The pandemic accelerated consumer trends, operational changes, and supply chain and workforce challenges, and the leadership at ABA, BEMA and RBA are hoping that this educational event will provide opportunities for collaboration, fresh perspectives and new ways to stay ahead of the changing environment.

“We are stronger when we work together,” said Bernadette Shanahan-Haas, executive director of the RBA. “IBIEducate 2021 will be a joint effort from three of the leading associations in the industry.”

Registration for IBIEducate 2021 will open soon. Updates can be found online.