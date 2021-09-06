LOS ANGELES – Lenny & Larry’s is adding nutrition bars to its portfolio of products with the introduction of The Complete Cookie-fied Bar.

Non-GMO Project verified and gluten-free, the bar is formulated with 12 grams of plant-based protein, has 6 grams of sugar and 5 grams of prebiotic fiber. The Complete Cookie-fied Bar is available in two flavors: peanut butter chocolate chip and chocolate almond sea salt.

"As the originators of the protein cookie, we see many things with cookie eyes, and we saw the bar category needed something more unique," said Jolie Weber, chief executive officer of Lenny & Larry's. "Lenny & Larry's fans love our cookies for their delicious flavor and more nutritious profile, so now we're bringing them a cookie in a bar. Just as important, it's on-trend with consumer desires for plant-based protein and lower sugar."

Distribution for Lenny & Larry's Complete Cookie-fied Bar will be nationwide at 7-Eleven stores as well as online at Amazon and Lennylarry.com. The suggested retail price for a single bar is $1.99.