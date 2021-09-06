AHRENSBURG, GERMANY – Mühlenchemie has developed a series of enzymes systems that improve flour for baking flatbread, including in industrial production. The toolkit contains various improvers for all kinds of flatbread, which have characteristics ranging from single-layered, leavened or unleavened, and double-layered, according to Ahrensburg-based Mühlenchemie.

Alphamalt flatbread may be used in a variety of flatbread applications. The improver makes dough more stretchable and improves mechanical and manual kneading. It reduces dough contraction, improves browning and gives the finished flatbread a better chew sensation. Alphamalt flatbread plus provides the same benefits as the Alphamalt flatbread improver, and it keeps bread fresher longer, which means flatbreads stay soft in storage.

Alphamalt parotha is an improver developed especially for parotha, a flatbread kneaded by hand and pan-baked. The improver makes the dough less sticky so it rolls out better. Alphamalt flatbread crumb is an improver designed for thicker flatbreads like Turkish pide and various types of tandoori bread. It increases water absorption and makes the dough more flexible without making it sticky. Alphamalt tandoori is designed for naan and tandoori bread. The improver reduces the stickiness of dough and gives it more stability. It also increases water absorption and makes the dough more flexible without making it sticky.

EMCbest flatbread RoG is used primarily for tandoori bread and Egyptian flatbread. The improver raises the dough’s falling number and increases its stability. EMCbest WA Visco+ may be used in making all kinds of flatbread. It increases the dough’s water-absorption capacity without making it stickier. Alphamalt fresh FB is a family of improvers that may be used for double-layered flatbread like pita and Egyptian baladi, providing longer freshness and softer bread that may be folded or rolled easily. This group contains the improvers Alphamalt fresh FB 71015 and Alphamalt fresh FB 71016.