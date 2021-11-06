ATLANTA – CP Kelco has opened a new global innovation center within its US headquarters in Atlanta. The 24,000-square-foot center allows scientists and CP Kelco customers to engage in ingredient research, problem-solving, development, and pilot plant scaleup of food, beverage, home care, personal care, and other consumer and industrial products.

“The best kind of innovation happens when we’re collaborating with our customers, solving formulation challenges, discovering new applications and customizing solutions just for them,” said Jennifer Aspen Mason, senior vice president of innovation at CP Kelco.

The center features labs devoted to microbiology, fermentation science, and consumer and industrial applications development. It also houses research and development labs, a food and beverage pilot plant, a sensory evaluation space, a chef’s kitchen, and an open meeting space with skyline views. More than 20 scientists and application specialists work at the center.

CP Kelco has other global innovation centers in California, Brazil and Denmark.