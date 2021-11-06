WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association has unveiled two new specialized courses that will be offered as part of its Bakers Manufacturing Academy: Tortillas and Variety Hearth Bread Lessons.

As part of the new Tortillas course, participants will be trained on the unique product characteristics, ingredients and processing variations used in the production of flour and corn tortillas. Instructors will discuss production settings as well as characteristics of a “good” finished product, the ABA said. The Tortillas course features one module covering flour tortillas and one explaining corn tortillas.

The Tortillas course takes approximately 1.5 hours to complete and is available to ABA members for $50 per student or $100 per student for non-members.

As part of the Variety Hearth Bread Lessons course, participants will be trained on the unique product characteristics, ingredients and processing variations used in the production of wheat, whole wheat, multigrain, rye and raisin bread. The Variety Hearth Bread Lessons course features one module covering hearth bread and one explaining sourdough bread.

The Variety Hearth Bread Lessons course takes approximately three hours to complete and is available to ABA members for $50 per student or $100 per student for non-members.

