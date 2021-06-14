MARION, OH. — Wyandot Snacks, a better-for-you snack manufacturer, has announced its fulfillment of two newly created senior management roles.

“As befits our B-Corp certification, we are committed to delivering ever-higher quality products in an increasingly safe workplace environment,” said Rob Sarlls, chief executive officer and president, Wyandot Snacks. “Additionally, we are using our financial resources to develop new products and secure new geographic presence in the rapidly growing better-for-you marketplace.”

Ravi Chermala has been named vice president of quality and food safety. In this role, he will ensure engagement among employees, customers, suppliers and partners. He will also direct the company’s quality assurance policies including food safety, regulatory compliance, sanitation, and internal and external audits.

Mr. Chermala joins Wyandot Snacks from Beech-Nut Nutrition Co. Prior to that, he worked at Kerry Inc. He earned a master of jurisprudence degree in global food law and a master of arts degree in food safety from Michigan State University. Mr. Chermala also holds master’s degrees in business and microbiology. He is a member of the Institute of Food Technologists and the American Society for Quality, as well as a Fellow of the Institute of Food Science and Technology.

Stephen Shamrock has been named the vice president of finance. He will manage the company’s reporting structure, provide strategic guidance for capital financing options and coordinate with lending and financial institutions.

Mr. Shamrock comes to Wyandot Snacks from Materion Corp., where he served as interim chief financial officer, corporate controller and investor relations head. Prior to that he was the director of global cash management for The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Mr. Shamrock is a member of the Ohio Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also former chairman of Vantage Aging, Inc., a non-profit organization providing programs and services to older adults.

“These additions strengthen the company’s leadership team and enhance its ability to expand its manufacturing footprint,” Mr. Sarlls said.