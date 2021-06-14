WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 0.1¢ per lb in May, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, decreased 5.8¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 151.1¢, up 0.1¢ per lb from April and up 9.9¢ from May 2020.

At 215.1¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 5.8¢ per lb from April but up 7.6¢ per lb from May 2020.

The national average price of family flour in May was 43.9¢, up 0.2¢ from April but down 2.2¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in May was 133.6¢ per lb, up 8.5¢ from April and up 7.6¢ from May 2020. Chocolate chip cookies were 401.9¢ per lb, up 8¢ from April and up 40.2¢ from May 2020.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in May was 80.1¢, up 1.6¢ from April and up 5.3¢ from May 2020.