WINNIPEG, MAN. — Richardson Pioneer Ltd. on June 14 announced plans to build a new high throughput grain elevator in Carmichael, Sask., located about 40 miles west of Swift Current, Sask.

Construction began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.

Richardson said the new elevator will include 46,000 tonnes of storage capacity with a loop track rail design capable of loading 175 high cube rail cars. The facility will feature high-speed receiving and load out, with a high-capacity grain-cleaning system.

Immediately following completion of the new elevator, Richardson will proceed with the construction of crop inputs assets, including a high-speed fertilizer blender with storage and a 10,000-square-foot AWSA-certified warehouse — both of which will be fully operational by the fall of 2023.

“Richardson has maintained a significant presence and loyal customer base in the southwestern part of the province and will continue to seek opportunities for improving operational efficiencies,” said Tom Hamilton, senior vice president, agribusiness operations. “With the addition of the new facility at Carmichael, we look to bridge our historical presence in the area with the realities of meeting our grower customers’ evolving business needs.”

The company said this latest investment underscores Richardson’s ongoing commitment to the Canadian agriculture industry and to providing growers with modern, high-efficiency facilities and services.

“We value the strong business connections and lasting partnerships we have built with our customers,” Mr. Hamilton said.

A global company in agriculture and food processing, Richardson is a worldwide handler and merchandiser of all major Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds and is a vertically integrated producer of food and ingredients.

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2021 Grain & Milling Annual, Richardson has 71 grain storage facilities with a total licensed storage capacity of 95.7 million tonnes.