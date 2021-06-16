SEATTLE — John Culver has been named chief operating officer at Starbucks Corp. He succeeds Roz Brewer, who left the company in February.

In addition to being named COO, Mr. Culver was promoted to North American group president for the Seattle-based company. He previously was Starbucks’ group president of international, channel development and global coffee, tea and cocoa, where he helped drive growth and expansion for the company across multiple geographies.

Mr. Culver was promoted alongside Michael Conway, president of international licensed markets, who will take over as group president of international and channel development. Michelle Burns, senior vice president of global coffee, tea and cocoa, was promoted to executive vice president of global coffee, tea and cocoa.

The leadership changes will be effective beginning June 28.

“As we plan for the 2022 fiscal year and beyond, Starbucks is fortunate to have a deep, talented and diverse team of senior executives we are able to tap to help lead us forward,” said Kevin Johnson, president and chief executive officer. “I want to congratulate John, Michael and Michelle on their promotions and look forward to continuing to work with them closely.”