CHICAGO — Riverside Natural Foods is ushering its Good to Go brand into the granola category with a new line of grain-free granola.

Good to Go Grain-Free Granola is made with nuts, seeds and a vegetable extract blend of spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets and shiitake mushrooms. Each serving provides 20% daily value of vitamin D. Sweetened with erythritol, the granola is USDA certified organic, vegan, certified gluten-free and keto certified by the Paleo Foundation.

The vanilla coconut variety combines coconut, pumpkin seeds, cashews, sunflower seeds, cinnamon and vanilla extract. Each 2/3-cup serving contains 270 calories, 26 grams of fat, 7 grams of protein and 3 grams of sugar.

The chocolate flavor features coconut, pumpkin seeds, cashews, chocolate, sunflower seeds and sea salt. Each 2/3-cup serving contains 290 calories, 28 grams of fat, 6 grams of protein and 2 grams of sugar.

“We’re excited to launch into the market our highly requested Grain-Free Granola,” said Nima Fotovat, president and chief executive officer of Riverside Natural Foods. “Granola is often considered a healthy breakfast option, but many people don't often realize the high sugar content found in many varieties on the shelf. Not only is Good to Go Grain-Free Granola packed full of good fats with no added sugar, but it is also gluten-free and paleo-friendly. It's a delicious mix of organic nuts and super seeds, a flavor that will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. While it has a shelf life of 10 months, we promise you it won't last 10 minutes.”

Good to Go Grain-Free Granola is available in select stores and will be available to purchase online nationwide on the company’s website and Amazon by the end of the month. The granola is packaged in recyclable, resealable pouches and retails for $7.99 per 7.05-oz bag.

Riverside Natural Foods brought its Good to Go brand — which was already established in Canada — to the United States in December 2019 with a line of keto snack bars.