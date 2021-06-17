CHICAGO — Halo Top co-founder Doug Bouton is launching a chocolate brand with fewer calories and less sugar than traditional chocolate.

Available in milk chocolate and almond dark chocolate varieties, Gatsby products are formulated with allulose and esterified propoxylated glycerol, a modified plant-based oil that tastes and functions like fat with fewer calories. Other ingredients include medium-chain triglycerides, milk, sugar and cocoa.

A serving of the milk chocolate style bar contains 60 calories, 4 grams of sugar and 4 grams of net carbohydrates. Comparatively, a serving of a Hershey’s Milk Chocolate standard bar has 220 calories, 24 grams of sugar and 24 grams of net carbohydrates.

Mr. Bouton developed the product with other former members of the Halo Top team following its sale to Wells Enterprises two years ago.

“‘Better-for-you’ and ‘healthy’ products often have a stigma because they usually don’t deliver on taste and texture,” said Mr. Bouton, chief executive officer and founder of parent company DoJo Brands, LLC. “Looking at the products in the chocolate category, we saw a lot of similarities to what the ice cream category looked like before Halo Top. So we invented Gatsby: a now patent-pending secret recipe for chocolate that’s less than one half the calories and about one fourth of the sugar compared to regular chocolate. But, most importantly, it tastes just like chocolate: rich, indulgent, melt-in-your-mouth.”

A nod to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, Gatsby features packaging inspired by the decadence and glamour of the 1920s. The products are rolling out to more than 1,500 stores across the country including Kroger, Ralphs, Mariano’s, Fred Meyer and more. The bars also are available online at gatsbyco.com.