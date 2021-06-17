LOS ANGELES – A month after the company was rebranded as Aspire Bakeries from Aryzta North America, the business has unveiled its new logo.

The logo features the company name and an enlarged letter “A” in which the horizontal line is replaced by a stalk of wheat positioned diagonally, pointing upward. The new name and logo followed the acquisition of the company earlier this year by Lindsay Goldberg for $850 million from Zurich, Switzerland-based Aryzta AG. Announcing the name change in May, Aspire Bakeries said its new corporate identity reflects an aim to “continue to move upwards.”