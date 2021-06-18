KANSAS CITY — Andrew W. Jacobs, executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief commercial officer of Hostess Brands, Inc., earlier this month announced his intent to resign from the company to become chief executive officer at a non-competing consumer packaged goods company. His resignation takes effect June 18.

Mr. Jacobs has been in his most recent role since October 2017 and earlier was executive vice president and chief commercial officer since June 2017. He joined the company in 2014 as senior vice president of strategic channels and was promoted to senior vice president and chief customer officer later that year. Prior to joining Hostess, Mr. Jacobs was president of Wolfgang Candy Co. from September 2012 to February 2014 and vice president and general manager of US customers for The Hershey Co. from September 2003 to 2012.

He began his career as a marketing assistant in new gum products at Nabisco in April 1993 before spending eight years at Brach’s Confections in a variety of roles, including category manager for sugar confections, director of marketing for seasonal confections and director of marketing for packaged confections.