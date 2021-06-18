JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC. — Bartlett Milling plans to invest as much as $28 million to expand and upgrade its mill operations in Wilson’s Mills, NC. Bartlett Milling in Johnston County, which includes the town of Wilson’s Mills, produces a full line of commercial patent flours for bakeries, restaurants and institutional foodservice operations such as schools and hospitals. Bartlett acquired the Wilson’s Mill facility, which was constructed in 2000, from Midstate Mills, Inc. in 2007.

“We are excited about expanding our operations to better serve our customers in North and South Carolina,” said Bob Knief, president of Bartlett, a Kansas City-based company that is part of Savage Enterprises. “This new production line will primarily process soft wheat, creating increased opportunities for area farmers to market their soft wheat crop.”

Bartlett initially plans to hire at least five new employees.

“Congratulations to this growing global company on the success that has led to this major expansion,” said Chad M. Stewart, chairman of the Johnston County board of commissioners. “Agribusiness and food processing have long been a central part of Johnston County’s economy, and today’s announcement by Bartlett Milling is strong evidence that the sector is alive and well here.”