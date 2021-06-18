HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has opened a new sales center in Conshohocken, Pa., that will serve as the mid-Atlantic region’s main distribution point for 12 of the company’s brands through 134 routes.

The new building comprises more than 71,000 square feet of space and replaces BBU’s old sales center that was originally a Stroehmann bakery built in 1959. Brands that will be distributed through the center include Entenmann’s, Stroehmann, Maier’s, Sara Lee, Artesano, Thomas’, Arnold, Bimbo, Marinela, Barcel, Ballpark and Boboli.

“We are thrilled to open our new sales center,” said Len DeBlock, vice president of mid-Atlantic sales for BBU. “This new facility will give our associates the space they need to continue serving our consumers in the region. Throughout the pandemic, our associates have worked with one mission: Feeding America while staying safe. We know how critical it has been for our consumers to have our products during this time and have worked tirelessly to ensure their favorite brands are always available on store shelves.”

BBU said the new sales center is aligned with the company’s sustainability initiatives and includes daylight harvesting window panels to reduce the need for artificial light during the day, HE LED lighting installed throughout the facility with motion detection, water fixtures and toilets with low flow, and 42 new liquid propane gas units.