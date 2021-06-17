Mission Foods, Irving, Texas, introduces Fresh Signature — a line of artisan flatbread, naan, pita and roti — to the United States market. These new products bring the well-known tortilla producer into the wider flatbread category.



“Over the last 10 years, Mission Foods has honed our expertise in selling and making flatbreads in our overseas markets like the UK, Europe, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia, and we are thrilled to now bring that heritage of great-tasting and high-quality breads to the US,” said Juan Gonzalez, president and chief executive officer, Mission Foods. “Our pita, naan, flatbread and roti signify an important expansion for the company, and I’m excited to help introduce US consumers to these new and already popular Mission flavors.”



As the flatbread category continues to grow, Mission Foods saw an opportunity to bring its experience in making and selling flatbreads in overseas markets to its US consumers. The company is targeting flatbread users as well as all types of foodies who want to explore an array of globally inspired recipes and cuisines. Mission Foods chose internationally inspired, authentic flavors for each of its Fresh Signature products to give consumers the ability to create delicious meals from around the world. The Fresh Signature line includes Mission Fresh Signature Naan, Mission Fresh Signature Mini Naan, Mission Fresh Signature Flatbread, Mission Fresh Signature Pita in Original and Whole Wheat, and Mission Fresh Signature Roti. Roti is a popular flatbread inspired from Indian cuisine. It’s thinner, lighter and rounder than naan.



“Fresh Signature by Mission offers consumers exciting new flavors from a brand they trust to deliver an authentic experience,” said Sathish Mohanraju, vice president, marketing and trade marketing, Mission Foods. “Consumers can easily integrate the Fresh Signature line into their everyday cooking or branch out into exciting new kinds of cuisine inspired by dishes around the world.”



The flatbread products are baked fresh in a proprietary stone oven for fresher, longer-lasting products that are never frozen and thawed, separating them from competing brands. With this new line of products, the company hopes to contribute incremental growth to the flatbread category and make the Mission name synonymous with quality flatbread products among consumers.



“Mission Foods has a proven track record of delivering delicious, fresh, high-quality pantry staples that consumers love, as well as driving incremental sales growth by boldly breaking into new categories,” Mr. Mohanraju said.



The Fresh Signature line is launching in the Northeast, with distribution expanding throughout the year. The suggested retail price for the naan and mini naan are $3.49, the flatbread is $3.99, the original and whole wheat pita are $2.49, and the roti is $2.69.